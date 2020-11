Leo John Poche, Jr.1963-2020Leo John Poche, Jr. passed after a brief illness on October 29, 2020 at the age of 57. While Leo's soul has left his body and resides with God in Heaven, his spirit remains with the many people he has touched. All are welcome to a Memorial Service to celebrate Leo's life on Saturday, November 7th at 1:30 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 3606 Beauchamp St, Houston, at the outdoor pavilion. We ask that you please wear a mask and maintain social distance. You are also welcome to join us at a Graveside Service, which will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to LCC K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry https://www.lutheranchurchcharities.org/give-lcc-k-9.html or K9s for Warriors www.k9sforwarriors.org . Memories and condolences can be shared at http://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/9885121