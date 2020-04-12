|
|
Leo '"Scotty" Scott
1930-2020
Leo '"Scotty" Scott born December 1, 1930 passed away on April 9, 2020 in Zavalla, TX.
Leo retired from WKM/ACF Industries as a senior buyer after 30+ years of service in several departments. After his retirement, he moved from Houston to Zavalla, Tx on Lake Sam Rayburn. Leo served in the National Guard Reserves, 52 year Masonic Woodland Lodge # 1157. Leo also was a Shriner.
Leo attended watchmaking school as a young man. Leo loved to fish, dance and spend time with his family and friends. Back yard Bar-B-Q's with family and friends was also one of his favorite pastimes. Leo never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Leo was an avid Texas Longhorn fan! HOOK EM HORNS!
Leo is survived by his daughter Judy-Sam Hester; grandchildren Jennifer Gerdes, Mike Brewer Jr., Kim Strickland, Jamie, Sarah, Anthony and Christina Scott; great-grandchildren Jacob and Kailey Strickland, Carrie and Shelbie Gerdes, Kayden, Logan and Dylan Brewer, Mayci, Sean, Sklyer, Haylee, Aaron Scott and Zoey and Zane Scott; one great-great-grandchild Ryder Scott on the way. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family Louis Sellers and Virginia Bennett. Leo is preceded in death by wives Betty (mother of his children), and Anna Scott. His children Vernon and Jimmy Scott and Carrie Scott Brewer.
Visitation for family only will be held at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway and burial at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway on Monday, April 13th.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020