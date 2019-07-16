Home

Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Plantersville, TX
1947 - 2019
Leon Gottselig Obituary
Leon "Patrick" Gottselig
1947-2019
Leon "Patrick" Gottselig passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mildred Gottselig. He is survived by a daughter Kimberly Pavlock and son-in-law Jason Pavlock, grandchildren Jackson and Lauren Pavlock and son Steven Gottselig and daughter-in-law Megan Gottselig, and grandchildren Miller and Laurel Gottselig.
Visitation and rosary will be held on Thursday, July 18th at Pat H. Foley Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. A funeral mass and burial will take place on Saturday, July 20th at St. Mary Catholic Church in Plantersville, Texas at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Pius X Catholic High School, Catholic Charites or charities of your choosing.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 16, 2019
