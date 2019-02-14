Leon B. Kaufmann

1929-2019

Leon B. Kaufmann, age 89, passed away Monday February 11, 2019 in Houston in the presence of his loving family.

Leon was a native Houstonian who served in the U.S. Army in Germany after WWII. He was a devout Catholic worshiping at St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Spring Branch, and had a successful career as an electronics component salesman for several national companies. Leon loved spending time at his country place in Millican, TX, before and after his retirement, with his wife, family and friends.

Leon is survived by his wife Clara Kaufmann and many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation for family & friends will begin Thursday February 14th from 6 PM - 8 PM, to include a Rosary at 7:30 PM in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024.

A memorial Mass will be held Friday February 15th at 10 AM at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood Dr, Houston, TX 77080.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the charity most meaningful in your life. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019