Leon Swiech
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
Vigil
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Community
10135 West Rd
Houston, TX
Leon Swiech Obituary
Leon John Swiech
1924-2019
Leon John Swiech, age 94, was born on August 8, 1924 and went to be with our loving Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He served in the United States Army during WWII. Memberships included a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus Council 2917, Kolbe Seniors, and PNA Lodge 165.
He is survived by his beautiful loving wife of 72 and 1/2 years, Christine; their two daughters and spouses: Connie and Jack Lawson, Tammie and Brian Bartkowiak; granddaughters: Jennifer Romero and husband Craig, Deanna Worthen and husband Chris, and Marissa Bartkowiak; great-grandchildren: Blake Romero, Avery Romero, Jules Worthen, and Brooks Worthen; sisters: Margaret Strelec, Verna Wagner and husband Anton; sister-in-laws Dorothy Swiech, Willie Mae Kubiak, and Beverly Marshall; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would also like to thank the staff at Legend Oaks Northwest for their continuous care.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Pat H. Foley Funeral Home, 1200 W 34th St, Houston, TX 77018, with a Vigil and Rosary beginning at 7:00pm. The Funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Community, 10135 West Rd, Houston, TX 77064. Interment will follow at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery, 13102 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77060. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Community, or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
