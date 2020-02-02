|
|
Leonard Rudolph Billimek
1929-2020
Leonard Rudolph Billimek, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend entered into eternal life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Leon was born in High Hill, Texas to Annie and Paul Billimek.
Leon is reunited with his beloved wife Cecilia of 62 years.
He is survived by his daughter Carol Poenisch and husband Terry; son James Billimek; his only grandchild Jenna Berry and husband Mike and sister Rosemary; and preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar and Ewald and three sisters, Agnes, Elsie and Pauline.
Leon proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Korean War. He worked for Nabisco for over 40 years, where he met his beloved wife. Leon was a devoted member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and its Men's Club. Special acknowledgement is given to David Gober and staff at Fairbanks Court Assisted Living and Shellie Ford at Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care.
Visitation with Leon will be on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with the rosary being prayed at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel at Pat H. Foley & Company. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman Street, 77018. He will be laid to rest at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery following an escorted cortege.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial donations may be made in honor of Leonard R. Billimek to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Building Fund.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020