Leonard Bludworth
1940-2019
Leonard Bludworth, 78 of Hempstead, TX passed away peacefully in his home on July 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He will be remembered as a jokester, a mentor and an overall good friend to many.
Leonard is survived by his wife Suzanne of Hempstead, TX; brother John Bludworth and wife Karla; his children Lenore Long and husband Michael, David Bludworth, Donald Bludworth, Susan Roberts, Lisa Hartley and husband Michael; 16 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren He is preceded in death by his first wife Janice Marie Bludworth; sisters Carolyn Herrera, Patsy Bludworth; grandchildren Joshua Van Leuven, Jeremy Van Leuven, Steven Long, Misti Hicks; parents Georgia and Jay Leonard Bludworth, Jr.
A private memorial gathering is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the .
Leonard is in the care of Canon Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 9, 2019