Leonard E. Garrett, Jr.1948-2020Leonard E. (Bud) Garrett, Jr. passed away on November 16, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Born in Beaumont, Texas on May 15, 1948, to Leonard E. and Alcye M. Garrett, Bud grew up the son of a career Army officer, living all over the U.S. and overseas. After graduating from high school, he received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point where he spent the next four years forming some strong friendships which lasted throughout his life. Airborne school, Ranger training, jump school and jump master school followed graduation. Service to his country for five years came next, in the Vietnam War and stations in Germany and the U. S.In 1975, after resigning from military service with the rank of Capt., Bud entered the civilian work force in the Oil and Gas field. For over thirty five years he was involved in engineering projects in Europe, Africa and Asia as well as the in the U. S., crossing paths frequently along the way with fellow West Pointers. In recent years his close B-3 Company from West Point formed a group that has kept in touch and this has been especially meaningful to him.Ever a Texan, Houston was always Bud's home base with strong family ties here. So it was natural for him to plant his permanent roots in the area after retiring. He made his home in Willis near Lake Conroe spending his time working on his property, enjoying trips on his motorcycles and outings on his boat with family and friends and a special favorite, playing his guitar. Throughout his life he had a great love for animals and was never without a dog. His constant companions in these years were his two beloved rescue dogs, Gus and Cassie.Those who knew him best will remember his quiet kindness and his understated, surprising sense of humor. He is survived by his sister, Sharon (Sherry) Garrett. He will be greatly missed.There will be a short military service with honors on Thursday, December 3 at Houston National Cemetery at 2:15 in the afternoon.