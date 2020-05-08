DEACON LEONARD P. LOCKETT
1953-2020
Transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020. There will be a visitation on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm in Memorial Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral services will be private.
1953-2020
Transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020. There will be a visitation on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm in Memorial Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral services will be private.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 8, 2020.