Leonard Lockett
1953 - 2020
DEACON LEONARD P. LOCKETT
1953-2020
Transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020. There will be a visitation on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm in Memorial Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral services will be private.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
4:00 - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 9, 2020
Leonard, I didnt actually know you but the love your wife Ava had for you was enough to know what a fine loving God man that you were. I know that you will be missed beyond measure and I will pray for your loved ones.
Diane Tawil
Coworker
May 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jewell Sistrunk
Family
May 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Elise Revis
Family
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. From the Bowles(Rudy & Connie Thompson) Family in Tennessee.
Brenda Bowles
Family
May 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sharon Clark
Friend
May 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.May God Bless You. Pleasure working with you, my friend(GMAC). Such a Joy , Eternal Rest grant him Lord,and perpetual light shine on him,Amen
Mary Morua
Coworker
May 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Thea Smith
Family
