Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klein Funeral Home - Magnolia-The Woodlands - Magnolia
14711 FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
(281) 252-3428
For more information about
Leonard Mattox
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home
Magnolia, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Klein Funeral Home
Magnolia, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Little Mississippi Cemetery
Franklin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Mattox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Leonard Mattox


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Rev. Leonard Mattox Obituary
Rev. Leonard
Ray Mattox
1933-2019
Rev. Leonard Ray Mattox, 85 of Franklin, Texas passed away June 9, 2019. He was born October 20, 1933 in Clayton, Oklahoma. Rev. Mattox was the former Pastor at Walnut Creek Baptist Church in Magnolia and owner and operator of Scroll and Quill Business Machines and Filing Systems.
A time of Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Klein Funeral Home in Magnolia. Funeral Services will begin at 10 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Klein Funeral Home in Magnolia with the Rev. Roy Benefield officiating the service.
Graveside services will follow at 4 pm at the Little Mississippi Cemetery in Franklin, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now