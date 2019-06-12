|
|
Rev. Leonard
Ray Mattox
1933-2019
Rev. Leonard Ray Mattox, 85 of Franklin, Texas passed away June 9, 2019. He was born October 20, 1933 in Clayton, Oklahoma. Rev. Mattox was the former Pastor at Walnut Creek Baptist Church in Magnolia and owner and operator of Scroll and Quill Business Machines and Filing Systems.
A time of Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Klein Funeral Home in Magnolia. Funeral Services will begin at 10 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Klein Funeral Home in Magnolia with the Rev. Roy Benefield officiating the service.
Graveside services will follow at 4 pm at the Little Mississippi Cemetery in Franklin, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 12, 2019