Leonard Blair Tatar
1935-2020
Loving father, loyal friend, and respected community leader, Leonard Blair Tatar died October 14, 2020 at age 84. Born in Houston, TX on November 24, 1935, Leonard attended San Jacinto High School and went on to study at Rice University and the University of Texas. Afterwards, he earned a law degree from the University of Houston and became a trial attorney in the Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. He published articles and authored the first book in the nation explaining why professionals, such as doctors and lawyers, should incorporate their practices. This provided a platform to establish an estate planning and tax optimization law practice, which he maintained for more than 40 years.
Leonard was a long-time officer and director of Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services, where he met his wife Mildred Cowen Tatar (of blessed memory). He had a great passion for art and was a loyal supporter of the Houston Ballet and Houston Grand Opera. Perhaps his greatest enjoyment was hosting family and friends at his Galveston beach house, followed by a sunset beach walk.
He will be remembered by his son Bradley Tatar and wife Jinsook Choi, son Edmund Tatar and wife Erin Tatar, and stepson Jim Cowen and wife Kerry Silver. He had a deep love and adoration for his grandchildren Yujin Tatar, Noam Tatar, Natalie Tatar, Sydney Tatar, Carly Cowen, Jacob Cowen, and Liana Franklin.
The family is especially grateful for the loving and compassionate care he received over the past five years from Shirley, Margo, Flo, Wendy, and Janice, as well as the team at the Medallion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services, the Houston Ballet, or the charity of your choice
would be welcomed.