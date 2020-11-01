Leonard "Ray" Young
1939-2020
Ray Young passed away on October 19,2020, due to natural causes. He was a resident of Houston since 1969 having moved here from El Paso, Texas. He was born October 16, 1939 to Leonard and Letha Young. He attended schools in El Paso and graduated from UTEP and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He married his high school sweetheart, Susan in 1960.
Ray went to work for Globe in 1969 which brought the family to Houston. In 1976, when Globe was acquired by Walgreens, he continued being promoted to management positions, until he retired in 2000.
In 1975, Ray bought a horse for the for the family and immediately added another one, a Tennessee Walker (Mack). He traveled to horse shows around Texas and was involved in the Pin Oak Charity Horse Show in the Houston area. Riding and spending time with the horses was his solace; Every day after work, he would ride for fifteen to thirty minutes; it was his time to reflect. He has passed the love of horses down to his children and grandchildren.
After Ray's retirement, he volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, and loved to work with children through MDPC on wood working projects. He also loved to hunt with his son, travel, read, play tennis and do any kind of woodwork. Ray and Susan were blessed to have traveled to Europe, South America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Africa.
Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Susan of 55 years and his daughter Laura Kay Young. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy and husband Allan Hooks of Houston, his son Steven Young and wife Elizabeth of Dallas. His grandchildren Jacob, Andrew and Grace Young; Heather Meehan (Sean), Kyle (Kayla), Kaitlyn and Brad Hooks; brother and sister in law Sandy and Pat Young, sister in law Lynn McClure, nieces Amanda Bush, Courtney Zenner, Debbie Fralick and Cheryl Hozdish.
The family asks in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church at 11612 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77024 or Habitat for Humanity 3750 N. McCarthy Street , Houston, Texas 77029. A celebration of his life will be at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church on Saturday, November 7th at 11am. Due to COVID limitations the service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/events/793902818100767/
