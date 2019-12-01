|
|
Leonid A. Buryakovsky
1930-2019
Leonid Alexandrovich Buryakovsky, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born October 12, 1930 to Rebecca Pachepskaya and Alexander Gregorevich Buryakovsky in Dnipropetrovsk Ukraine.
In 1939 World War II erupted and Leonid's father went to serve in the Red Army to fight the Nazis. At the age of eleven, Leonid and his family were forced to evacuate their home and resettled in Uzbekistan. Following the war, the Buryakovsky family came back to their home in the Ukraine. At the age of thirteen Leonid became an apprentice in a factory, to help support his family. A disciplined and accomplished student in school, Leonid earned a Silver Medal upon graduation from high school; one of the highest honors given at the time. Leonid went on to university to study geology. Following graduation, he moved to Armenia where he worked as a geologist and met the love of his life, Rena, who was from Azerbaijan.
Leonid and Rena were married on June 30, 1954 and the couple moved back to Rena's home in Baku, Azerbaijan. In June of 1955, the couple welcomed a son, Vadim, and in April 1959 a daughter Inna. Leonid worked as a geologist and off- shore engineer in the Caspian Sea while continuing his studies in geology and geophysics. In 1960 he earned a Master's Degree in geophysics, and in 1965 Leonid was invited to become a member of the Academy of Sciences. In 1969 Leonid earned a PhD in geophysics and quickly became a world-renowned expert in his field. He authored dozens of highly acclaimed geological books, journals and research publications.
Following Leonid and Rena's immigration to the United States in 1991, Leonid continued his geological work as an academic, until his reluctant retirement at the age of 78. He was an avid reader and collector of books. Leonid and Rena loved to travel the world, especially on cruises with dear friends. He kept itineraries of every vacation they took.
He is survived by his wife Rena Buryakovsky; sister, Ludmila Buryakovsky; son Vadim Buryakovsky and his wife Marina Kagan; daughter, Inna Buryakovsky; his five grandchildren, Maya Buryakovsky Pomroy and her husband Matt, Sergey Bukhman and his wife Veronica, Michael Bukhman and his wife Xinyi, Larry Buryakovsky and his wife Tracy and Eva Buryakovsky; his six great-grandchildren, Madelyn Pomroy, Emma Pomroy, Lily Bukhman, Sophie Bukhman, Samuel Bukhman and Moses Buryakovsky, who was born the day after his passing.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery, 1037 Post Oak Road, Houston, TX 77055.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019