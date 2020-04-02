Home

Brookside Funeral Home Champions
3410 Cypress Creek Parkway
Houston, TX 77068
(281) 397-0800
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home Champions
3410 Cypress Creek Parkway
Houston, TX 77068
1936 - 2020
Leonila Vidal Obituary
Leonila Vidal
1936-2020
Leonila Flores Vidal, 83, was born on October 23, 1936 in Arteaga, Coahuila, Mexico to Maria de Jesus Valdez de Flores and Fernando Flores Mendez. She entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 and reunited with her loving husband, Antonio S. Vidal and her baby, Damazo F. Vidal.
She is survived by 5 children, 9 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren: Nila F. Vidal - Walter Karwacinski and his two children - Tiffany Karwacinski and her two children - Luke and Lauren Karwacinski and their 3 children; Antonio F. and wife Claudia Vidal and her daughter Claudia Cardenas; Leticia F. Vidal Serrano and husband Paul (Dino) Serrano - Javier (David) Vidal and his four children, Letrisia and Rene Cantu and their four children; Paula F. Garcia and husband Fred Garcia - Armando Perales Jr. - Lauren Benta; Fernando F. Vidal - Fernando and Victoria Vidal and their 3 children; as well as many more beloved family members and friends.
Our loving mother was living proof that Great Love begets great love. It is with extreme sorrow that family and friends deal with her passing. Her spirit will live on in the lives she devoted herself to, but her presence will be sorely missed.
Service and Viewing: Thurs. April 9, 2020 from 4-9 pm at Brookside Funeral Home - Champions
3410 Cypress Creek Pkwy. Houston TX 77068
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020
