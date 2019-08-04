|
|
Leopold DeBlanc Pellerin
1926-2019
Leopold "Dutch" DeBlanc Pellerin, age 92 and of Houston, died at his home on Wednesday July 24, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born to Elizabeth Agnes DeBlanc Pellerin and William Louis Pellerin in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 18, 1926.
Leo is survived by 6 children, 17 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Erline Summers Pellerin, his parents and his brother Owen Pellerin, his sisters Rosemary Leggett and Marian Holm and their spouses, and his grandchild Daniel Luke Pellerin.
A private funeral was held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church and burial at Forest Park Lawndale. The family would like to thank Dr. Eric Bernicker, and the HTC Hospice team, especially nurse Trinh aka "Jenny" and others who cared for Leo in such a nice and loving manner.
In lieu of flowers and in Leo's memory, the family requests donations be made to Holy Ghost Church, 6921 Chetwood, Houston, Texas 77081.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019