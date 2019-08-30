Home

FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Willing Workers Baptist Church
6900 Weaver Rd.
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Willing Workers Baptist Church
6900 Weaver Rd.
Interment
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Houston National Cemetery
Leroy Cambric


1939 - 2019
Leroy Cambric Obituary
LEROY P. CAMBRIC
1939-2019
Leroy P. Cambric was born on February 27, 1939 in Sealy, Texas to Percy and Laverne Cambric. He passed away on August 17, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Cambric will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Willing Workers Baptist Church ~ 6900 Weaver Rd. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Interment- Houston National Cemetery (gate-time Monday 09/02/[email protected] 9:00a.m.)
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
