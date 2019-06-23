Leroy "Lee" Credeur

1935-2019

Leroy "Lee" Credeur passed away on June 17, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas. He was born on September 11, 1935 in Rayne, Louisiana to Louis Credeur and Elta Soileau Credeur.

After graduating, Lee joined the U.S. Air Force as a security air policeman with top-secret clearance. Except for a four-month training school in California, spent four years in San Antonio, Texas.

He married Vivian Hernandez 1955, and they have three daughters and one grandson; all live in the Houston area.

After discharge from the Air Force, Lee held a variety of jobs in the Lafayette, Louisiana, area. He then went to work for Welex, a Halliburton Company based in Houston, Texas, in 1963, in the materials department. Lee worked his way up to supervisor of the department, having 34 employees and an inventory of $34 million.

Lee retired from Welex after 22 years and opened a pizza restaurant in the Houston area, and after three years, retired again.

Lee and his wife Vivian enjoyed traveling and visited several countries in Europe. Over the years, Lee was involved in volunteer work in several ministries at his former church. At Sacred Heart in Conroe, he was dedicated to the work of St. Vincent de Paul, part of which is ensuring folks did not go hungry.

Lee is preceded in death by parents, Louis Credeur and Elta Credeur, siblings, Evalena Credeur, Florence Trahan, Felton Credeur and Henry Credeur.

He is survived by his loving wife, Vivian Credeur, daughters, Deborah Parker, Donna Credeur and Rachelle Credeur, siblings Geneva Guidry and husband Paul, Theresa Breaux, Nora Guidry, Kernis Credeur and wife Carol, Lynn Credeur, Jimmy Credeur and wife Jo, L.J. Credeur and wife Sarah and Beverley Sweeney and husband Timothy.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at Cashner Funeral Home from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with rosary recited at 7:00pm. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Conroe, Texas. Burial will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:30am at Houston National Cemetery.