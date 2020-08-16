1/
LeRoy Laycock
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeRoy Carter Laycock
1927-2020
LeRoy Carter Laycock was born on January 29, 1927 in Shamrock, Texas. He died peacefully at home August 12, 2020.
He is predeceased by his parents, Vergil Roy Laycock and Pauline Lavannah Laycock, his first wife, Betty Jo Doggett and his brother, William A. Laycock.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marion Kay Waddell Laycock, children Valerie Laycock Mawdsley (Chtistopher), Jennifer Laycock Finch (Mark), Gwyn Laycock Buzzini (Peter), John "Chip" Hall (Diane), Candace Hall Gibson and Amy Jo Laycock Malone (Grant).
LeRoy willed his body to The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston for research. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Houston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 16, 2020
My heart, love, and prayers are with you and your family Gwyn.

Diane McWhorter
Diane McWhorter
Friend
August 14, 2020
Kay. So sad to here about LeRoy. I know your pain.
Mitch Thompson
Mitch Thompson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved