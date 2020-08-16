LeRoy Carter Laycock

1927-2020

LeRoy Carter Laycock was born on January 29, 1927 in Shamrock, Texas. He died peacefully at home August 12, 2020.

He is predeceased by his parents, Vergil Roy Laycock and Pauline Lavannah Laycock, his first wife, Betty Jo Doggett and his brother, William A. Laycock.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marion Kay Waddell Laycock, children Valerie Laycock Mawdsley (Chtistopher), Jennifer Laycock Finch (Mark), Gwyn Laycock Buzzini (Peter), John "Chip" Hall (Diane), Candace Hall Gibson and Amy Jo Laycock Malone (Grant).

LeRoy willed his body to The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston for research. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Houston.



