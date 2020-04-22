Home

Dr LeRoy "Skip" Smith Obituary
Dr. LeRoy "Skip" Smith
1926-2020
Dr. LeRoy "Skip" Smith was called home to his Lord and Savior on April 19, 2020. Dr. Smith's faithful ministry at five churches in the Houston area impacted the lives of thousands of people. His ministry also included, preaching God's word on KHCB radio for 57 years and serving as the area coordinator for IBLP. His most treasured scripture was Proverbs 3:5-6 and his life goal was to see others come to know Christ. We rejoice in knowing that he is with his Lord and Savior and was welcomed home with "Well done, thou good and faithful servant".
Dr. Smith is survived by his wife, Anita, of 64 years, children, Susan Brashier and Craig Smith (Rhonda), five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19, there will only be a private graveside at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020
