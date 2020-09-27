Leslie Coolidge

Leslie H. Coolidge
1927-2020
Leslie H. Coolidge, 92, of Houston TX entered into eternal life on September 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Memorial Lutheran Church, 5800 Westheimer Rd. Houston TX 77057.
Les' wife Carol Hanneman Coolidge passed away in 2015 and they were long-time animal lovers. Les is survived by his son, John L. Neemidge and grandchildren Paige and David. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Houston Humane Society, www.houstonhumane.org
