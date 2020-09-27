1/1
Leslie Coolidge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie H. Coolidge
1927-2020
Leslie H. Coolidge, 92, of Houston TX entered into eternal life on September 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Memorial Lutheran Church, 5800 Westheimer Rd. Houston TX 77057.
Les' wife Carol Hanneman Coolidge passed away in 2015 and they were long-time animal lovers. Les is survived by his son, John L. Neemidge and grandchildren Paige and David. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Houston Humane Society, www.houstonhumane.org."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Memorial Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved