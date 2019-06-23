Leslie Edward Saunders

1946-2019

Leslie Edward Saunders was born September 19, 1946 in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was raised by his parents Les and Grace Saunders, primarily in Warren, Ohio. His family moved to Texas when he began high school. He lived the majority of the rest of his life in Texas, as a Texan. Upon graduating from the University of Houston, he married his wife Judy in 1969, and shortly afterward he was deployed as an Army 1st lieutenant in the Vietnam war. He served for one year in Vietnam and returned to Texas to begin a career as an oil scheduler with Texaco and eventually transitioned into smaller oil trading companies in the petroleum industry. He worked in supply and trading in refined petroleum products for 35+ years and eventually became CEO and owner of Condor Fuels. A successful businessman, he presided over Condor's most prosperous years as an organization.

He and his wife Judy had two children, Jill and Scott. Each attended Texas A&M, and Les joked that after paying thousands of dollars to A&M he was at least partially an Aggie. Les was a loving father and grandfather, and he and Judy were married for 50 years. He is survived by his wife, children, sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Travis Crowder, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Diane and Jeff Laughlin, his daughter-in-law, Joni Saunders, and grandchildren, Bradley Taylor and Autumn Davis. Always keen to tell a joke and a man with great wit, he loved to socialize and had many friends. Les was a true original and lived life his own way. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019