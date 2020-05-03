Leslie Gloyd
1943 - 2020
Leslie Gloyd
1943-2020
Leslie Gloyd AKA "Blue", left us on April 27. born in Houston March 26, to Adolphus Gloyd and Zora Thibodeaux. One of 12 children. He is leaves his wife Fran Secceta Gloyd, his 3 children Lisa Etie, Leslie T. Gloyd, (Mother Maxine Gloyd) & Charlene Gloyd, (Mother Chu Cha Lee); sisters Rosa Irvin (Roy) & Lola Thomas. Fran's children Spurgeon Centers II, Valeccia Centers, Francois Centers (accepted as his by all).
He served our country from 1960-1982. Medals included a Purple heart with an oak leaf cluster for service in Vietnam. He worked at Houston METRO from 1983-1999.
Leslie loved his 14 grandchildren. He was blessed to have 6 great grandchildren.
He was dedicated to God and helping others. A memorial is postponed post COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, send charitable contributions to @Leslie-Gloyd via Venmo.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
