LESLIE FRANCES

PETERSON GRAF

1949-2019

Leslie Frances Peterson Graf passed away on 2/4/19 after a short and unexpected health issue from which she could not recover. She was born in Houston on 3/23/49 to Frances and Carl "Pete" Peterson, both deceased along with her little brother who died as an infant.

Meeting Leslie only began the short journey to loving her and to reciprocal love from her. Many were smitten by her beauty and then captured by her loving soul as lifelong friends. She deeply cared for and cherished her family, friends and dogs.

Leslie attended Spring Branch High School where she was a member of the brigade and marched in the opening of the Astrodome. She became a cheerleader in a group that placed first in state competition. She was also voted best dressed her senior year. She was accepted at The University of Texas at Austin, pledged Alpha Chi Omega, finished in the top 20 most beautiful and quickly became one of the most popular students on campus. She remained a loyal fan of the Longhorns throughout her life.

Leslie's career began at American Airlines as a flight attendant, she transitioned to Braniff and then British Caledonian. She also had a very successful career as a realtor making lasting friendships all along the way. She married her high school sweetheart and had a son, Dustin Carl Graf on 7/27/76. Her love and pride in her only child were unrivaled.

As all who knew her can attest, she was smart, feisty and punched way above her weight. She will be remembered, fiercely missed and never forgotten.

Leslie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jim, and her son Dustin.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday the 15th at Klein Funeral Home 16131 Champion Forest Dr., Spring, Texas 77379. Reception will be held at the Graf home after the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the animal organization or . Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019