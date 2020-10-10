Leslie John Kessler, Jr.
1923-2020
Some called him Les, Brother Les, or Brother Kessler, but to most of us he was Pap-Paw, a man with a huge heart and personality to match. With his usual flair, he left this earth for heaven on his 97th birthday, October 3, 2020.
He was devoted to Jesus, his family, and his friends and had a special connection with each one. He never missed an opportunity to help, encourage, affirm, or lovingly speak truth into our lives. His most important accomplishment was leaving a legacy of faith in his family. He attended every birth and officiated every baptism and wedding. He rode dirt bikes into his 80's, and had a great time kicking up some mud on the young guys trailing him. He played golf and bowled until recently. He taught many of his great and great-great grandchildren those sports and loved sharing his winning techniques with them.
Les married his high school sweetheart June Hale on December 24, 1941. They knew they would be separated by the war and did not want to wait for some uncertain time in the future. Their son Ronald David "Ronnie" was born on November 3, 1942.
Despite assurance from Les' friends that he was too skinny for the military, he was conscripted to serve in the U.S. Army during WWII almost immediately. He served as a Marine Engineman in Company C of the 593rd Engineer Boat and Shore Regiment in the Philippines, New Guinea, and Borneo.
Les built a long career in the industrial diamond industry. While working full-time, he earned an Associate of Science Degree from the University of Houston and a degree from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary. He formed a business called the Trinity Company, which produced diamond scribing tools. That business provided support for his family and the ability to refocus his life on ministry. Les faithfully served Trinity Company customers to the very end.
After graduating from Golden Gate Seminary, he devoted the rest of his life to his calling as a pastor.
At age 92, Les found love again and married Sue (Garwood) Kessler on July 25, 2015. Together, they enjoyed bowling and singing with the Celebration Singers at senior citizen facilities. His favorite song to sing for them was "I Just Love Old People."
Les was born October 3, 1923, in Columbus, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Leslie John Kessler, Sr. and Rhoda Marie (Hyatt) Kessler, wife of 65 years June Kessler, daughters-in-law Martha Olbrych and Pam Kessler. He is survived by his wife Sue Kessler, son Ronald Kessler, grandchildren Glenda Seigle, Tracy Ramirez, Terri Smith, Ronda Gregory, and Jason Marland and wife Sheila, 15 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, and step-children Jody Cram and Jeff Garwood.
Public visitation Sunday, October 11, 1:00-4:00pm, American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX, 77038. Private family service Monday, October 12, 12:45pm.
More details about Les' life can be found in the obituary, along with the Service that will be livestreamed, at www.americanheritagefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering or doing an act of kindness for someone in need. Les would like that very much.