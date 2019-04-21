Leslie M. Moore

1934-2019

Leslie M. Moore, dearly loved husband, father and grandfather entered eternal life on Good Friday, the 19th of April 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 84 years of age.

Born in Dallas on the 3rd of October 1934, the son of Earl and Grace Moore, Leslie graduated from Waco High School in 1953. He attended Baylor University where he met his wife, Francille Newman, and graduated in 1958 with a BBA in Accounting and Economics. They celebrated 60 years of marriage on the 7th of March 2019.

Leslie served his country in the Naval Reserve. He began his career as Senior Rate Analyst for Tennessee Gas Transmission (Tenneco). He became owner and president of Specialty Broom & Mop Company and later formed LMCO. Leslie served as District Director of the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA). He was a member of Westbury Baptist Church where he served as deacon and on many committees.

Following retirement, his love for adventure led to numerous trips throughout the world with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Francille; son, Lane Leslie Moore and wife Jennifer of San Antonio; daughter, Lara Lesan Harris and husband Matthew of Liberty Hill; granddaughter Abigail Moore; brother-in-law Bill Newman and wife Beverly; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 23rd of April, in the drawing room of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 24th of April, at Westbury Baptist Church, 10425 Hillcroft Street in Houston, where Brandon Webb, Pastor, will officiate.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to P.E.O. Foundation – Francille Moore Scholarship Fund, c/o Jacqueline Yee, 900 Birdsall St., Houston, TX 77007; or to Westbury Baptist Church, 10425 Hillcroft St., Houston, TX, 77096.

Please visit Mr. Moore's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary