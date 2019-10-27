Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grace Life Baptist Church
13515 Huffmeister
Cypress, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Maxwell


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Maxwell Obituary
Leslie Renee (Wicks) Maxwell
1970-2019
Leslie Maxwell was called home to heaven by her Lord and Savior on October 6, 2019.
Leslie was born April 4, 1970. She was preceded in death by her "Mema" and "Poppy" who absolutely adored her.
She is survived by her Mother and Step-Father - Patricia (Creech) Henderson and Rick Henderson, Richard (Jean) Gillet, Suzy Gillet, Wayne (Hetty) Vee, Terry (Debby) Henderson and many cousins.
Leslie graduated from Westfield High School (Houston) in 1988 and received her Bachelor's degree from Texas Christian University (TCU). She loved and valued her friendships and memories from both.
She was a member of Jr. League of Houston, Assistance League, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Women's Dress for Success and many others. She owned a ballet studio, worked for John Daugherty Real Estate, was an independent broker and owned her own business (Maxwell Solutions).
Leslie always volunteered to help others. She had a big heart and shared it with all because she never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
A Celebration of Her Precious Life will be held:
Sat., November 9, 2019, 4:00-5:00 PM at Grace Life Baptist Church, 13515 Huffmeister, Cypress TX 77429
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.