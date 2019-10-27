|
Leslie Renee (Wicks) Maxwell
1970-2019
Leslie Maxwell was called home to heaven by her Lord and Savior on October 6, 2019.
Leslie was born April 4, 1970. She was preceded in death by her "Mema" and "Poppy" who absolutely adored her.
She is survived by her Mother and Step-Father - Patricia (Creech) Henderson and Rick Henderson, Richard (Jean) Gillet, Suzy Gillet, Wayne (Hetty) Vee, Terry (Debby) Henderson and many cousins.
Leslie graduated from Westfield High School (Houston) in 1988 and received her Bachelor's degree from Texas Christian University (TCU). She loved and valued her friendships and memories from both.
She was a member of Jr. League of Houston, Assistance League, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Women's Dress for Success and many others. She owned a ballet studio, worked for John Daugherty Real Estate, was an independent broker and owned her own business (Maxwell Solutions).
Leslie always volunteered to help others. She had a big heart and shared it with all because she never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
A Celebration of Her Precious Life will be held:
Sat., November 9, 2019, 4:00-5:00 PM at Grace Life Baptist Church, 13515 Huffmeister, Cypress TX 77429
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019