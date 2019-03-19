Leslie David Newman

1947-2019

Leslie David Newman went Home on his 72nd birthday, March 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Les was born on March 15, 1947 in McComb, Mississippi to Helmer David Newman and Mary Nell Polk Newman. He graduated from Southern Mississippi University with a Bachelors of Art in Marketing. On November 23, 1973, he married Nancy Ann Pappaceno in Newington, Connecticut.

Les has lived in the Katy area for over 40 years, where he was a member of the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church. He was the National Sales Manager for AMICO Corporation where he was employed for over 33 years. Les was a member of the Metal Service Center Institute and the Association of Wall and Ceiling Industry and The Texas Lathing and Plastering Contractors Association where in June of 2010, Les won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Les took great joy in the simple pleasures of life. He was a storyteller, a gentle giant, a mentor to many, a leader above all, a dedicated Father, and a committed Husband. He took the utmost pride in his faith, his family, and his friends and he had A LOT. He was a huge sports fan, with season tickets to the Katy Tigers football team for over 30 years, Houston Oilers season ticket holder for over 20 years, the Houston Texans season ticket holder since their inception, a dedicated Texas Aggie fan, Houston Astros and Houston Rockets fan, and an avid fan of NASCAR driver, Jimmy Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Newman of Katy; his son Matt Newman of New York City, New York; and numerous relatives in Connecticut, New Hampshire and Texas and many many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helmer David and Mary Nell Newman; and by his sister, Mary Evelyn Phillips.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Bynon, Dr. David Hall, Dr. Moises Nevah Rubin and Dr. Alisha Young for their compassionate care to Les.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Second Baptist Church, 1463 Campus, 5757 FM 1463, in Katy, with Rev. Shannon Self officiating. A reception will follow at the church.

Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the , 6301 Richmond Avenue, Houston, Texas 77057.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019