|
|
Leslie Michael Ribnik
1953-2020
Leslie Michael Ribnik, son of Sanford and Louise Ribnik of Houston, died at St. Luke's Hospital in Houston on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from complications due to Parkinson's disease. Les received his bachelor's degree from Rice University and pursued a PhD in Political Science at Johns Hopkins University for several years until he returned to Houston to obtain his law degree at South Texas College of Law. He was a stand-up lawyer who worked extremely hard for his clients, no matter how big or small their claim, and always put their needs first. Les loved the law. He used all of his amazing intellect and inquisitive mind in its service. Although his career achievements were many, the character traits that made him an excellent lawyer were also those which were most important to him in his personal life—a kind and caring heart, a generous spirit, and strong personal integrity. He deeply loved his family, his old car, and chocolate donuts, which he called the "food of the gods," and which he ate as frequently as his wife would let him.
Les is survived by his loving and broken-hearted wife of 24 years, Susan Crump Ribnik, and his step-children, Catherine Crump Goldburg (husband David), Carolyn Crump Page (husband Ashley), John David Crump (wife Grace), and his precious seven year old grandson, Gabriel David Page, the absolute light of his life. He is also survived by his sister, Tricia Ribnik Rauch (husband Marc), and his nieces Alissa Rauch, and Danielle Millman (husband Casey), as well as numerous cherished cousins and other members of his family. All those who live on miss him more than words can ever say.
A celebration of Les's life will take place Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at his home, 4227 Tennyson Street, in Houston. Donuts will be served. Anyone wishing to contribute in remembrance of this remarkable man can make a donation to at michaeljfox.org., to continue the fight against this devastating disease.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020