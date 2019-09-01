|
|
Leslie Stuart King
1957-2019
Leslie Stuart King passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas, after a two-year battle with cancer. Leslie was born September 21, 1957 in Houston, Texas, to Hart Ayers King and Gene Red King, who predeceased her. Leslie was the founder and president of the award-winning residential remodeling company, Greymark Construction, succeeded by her daughter Kelly Kirk. She was active in the Houston community through the Greater Houston Builders Association and HomeAid. Leslie was a go-getter, firebrand woman who excelled at whatever she put her mind to. Mediocrity was not an option. She is survived by her two cherished daughters, Kelly Stuart Kirk and husband Taylor Kirk, and Casey Hart Bemis and partner Cesar Laca. Leslie was also awaiting the birth of her first grandson. She is also survived by sisters Allison King and Susan Ridley and her family, and her beloved dogs Gibbs and Diva. Leslie leaves behind Larissa Poindexter, Sara Farris, and many friends and business partners.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 28, 2019 at 2PM at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Ave., Houston, TX, 77002. She will be buried at Oak Rest Cemetery in Gay Hill, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CAP Houston or to NPR at KUHT.
To read the full obituary or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit Bradshaw Carter.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019