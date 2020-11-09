Lester Bacarisse1937-2020LESTER HERBERT BACARISSE, 83, passed away November 4, 2020 at his home at Canyon Lake, Texas. He was born August 12, 1937 to Albert L. Bacarisse, Jr. and Jeannette (Zwerneman) Bacarisse in Houston, Texas. He spent two years in the US Army stationed alongside his twin brother, Leslie.Following his retirement from Texaco, Lester and his brother moved to Canyon Lake into the home they designed and built overlooking the lake. He loved company and showing the beautiful home to everyone. He was known to invite neighbors and even strangers walking down the road in front of his home to come in and he would give them the grand tour. The move to the lake became a new chapter in his life as he began to build lasting friendships with those in his new neighborhood.Lester loved to spend time with all of his nieces, nephews and their families and was an honored guest at many weddings, birthday parties and graduations. It was always important to him to attend family events. He was truly a man proud of his family and modeled the importance of staying connected to those you love. Similarly, he had a wide and far reaching family of friends whom he loved.Lester is survived by his brothers Albert L Bacarisse of Canyon Lake, Tx and Gerald (Jerry) Bacarisse and his wife, Trudy of Houston, Texas and his sister, Jean Haden of Tomball, Tx. He will be deeply missed by his nieces and nephews , their children and grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents along with his brother, Leslie Bacarisse, his sisters in-law, Bettie Bacarisse and Marybeth Bacarisse. He loved his two dogs, Lulu and Angie, who both also preceded him.The family wishes to express their thanks to those at Hope Hospice, New Braunfels that assisted Lester over the last few months as well as the attentive care provided by Home Instead New Braunfels, particularly Myra Ybarra.A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, November 14 at Rosewood Memorial Park, 2602 S Houston Ave, Humble, TX. The family will greet visitors beginning at 11am. Gifts of remembrance can be made to the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society, 2170 Old Sattler Rd, Canyon Lake, TX or Hope Hospice, New Braunfels, 611 N Walnut Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130.