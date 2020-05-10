Lester Wayne Champion, Jr.
1946-2020
Lester Wayne Champion, Jr., "Les Jr," the son of Lester Sr. and Virginia Champion, passed away peacefully to the arms of his Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Please contact American Heritage Funeral Home for service information.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.