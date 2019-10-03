|
Lester Cleve Arnwine
1931-2019
There is a bench in Missouri City Community Park with a brass plaque which reads "Cleve Arnwine - Super Role Model and Good Friend to All". This sentiment symbolizes the life of Cleve Arnwine.
Cleve was born in Tonkawa, Oklahoma June 20, 1931 to parents Lester Arnwine and Evalee (Loper) Arnwine. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in Petroleum Engineering. He then went to work for Conoco the next 35 years.
The Korean War broke out while he was at OU. He joined the Army and served in Korea.
Cleve passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue, his son Andy, his daughter Angie and her husband Tom, his only grandson, Kyle, his brother Don and his wife Norma and 5 nieces.
If you would like to know more about Cleve, there is a detailed 22-page interview written by Fort Bend County Historical Commission accessed through the following link.
http://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/modules/show document.aspx?documentid=39383
If you desire, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 6 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the Quail Valley City Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019