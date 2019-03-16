Lester H. Smith

1942-2019

Houston Philanthropist Lester H. Smith died peacefully at his home on the 14th of March 2019. He was 76 years old.

Born in Wharton, Texas on the 16th of August 1942, Smith was one of Houston's most loved and generous citizens, contributing more than $150 million to support numerous organizations most notably Baylor College of Medicine, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, Harris County Hospital District Foundation, Holocaust Museum Houston, March of Dimes, Seven Acres, Stages Repertory Theatre, and Texas Children's Hospital.

A second-generation Texas oilman, Smith was a three-time cancer survivor and received a double lung transplant in 2016. His core philosophy, "to whom much is given, much is expected," drove his life-long passion for giving, touching millions of lives, leaving an indelible mark on our city and world.

Lester Smith is survived by his wife Sue Smith, his children Stuart Smith and his wife Limor; daughter Shelly Hendry and her husband Brian, and seven grandchildren.

A more specific and detailed notice will be published in Sunday's edition.

A memorial service will be conducted at twelve o'clock noon on Monday, the 18th of March 2019, in the sanctuary of Congregation Beth Israel, 5600 North Braeswood Boulevard in Houston, where Senior Rabbi David A. Lyon and Senior Cantor Star M. Trompeter are to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Wolff–Toomim Hall.

Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, MS160, Houston, TX 77030; Nora's Home, 8300 El Rio Street, Houston, TX 77054; or any charitable foundation supported by The Lester & Sue Smith Foundation.