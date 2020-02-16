|
|
Lester "Pe-Te" Johnson
1934-2020
Lester "Pe-Te" Johnson passed away on February 8, 2020. Les was born on December 18, 1934 in Eunice, Louisiana to parents, Edward and Lena Johnson. He married Jennie Johnson on January 31, 1964 and they were married for 49 years. He was the owner of Pe-Te's Cajun BBQ House for 28 years, as well as host of Pe Te's Cajun Bandstand at KPFT from 1983 until his last show on February 1, 2020.
Les was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Johnson; parents, Edward and Lena Johnson; brothers, Adam and Hosea Johnson; sisters, Estelle Fontenot and Pearl Chatman; and stepchildren, Margret and David Malone. He is survived by his children: Johnny Johnson and wife Michelle, Lisa Gothreaux and husband Rene; four grandchildren: Aaron and Dana Johnson, Lindsey Rosenbalm, Lacy Gothreaux; 6 step grandchildren: Zadra, Billy, Amy, Jenny, Tim, and Kevin; great grandchildren: Joel, Elaina, Grace and Oliver Liebert, and Thera Rosenbalm; and 8 step great grandchildren. In addition, Les leaves behind a dearly beloved friend and caregiver, Rebecca Queener.
A Memorial Service will be held on February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Park Funeral Home in Alvin, with a reception to follow at Billy's Hall located at 4070 Wells Dr. Pearland, Texas 77584 at 4:00 p.m. For more information call 281-435-9274. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to KPFT on behalf of Pe-Te's Cajun Bandstand, 713-526-4000. For additional information of the life of Les Johnson or to leave a condolence, please visit www.frobergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020