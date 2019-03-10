Lester Howard

Stephens

1926-2019

Lester Howard Stephens, 92, was born May 6, 1926, in Havelock, Nebraska and went to be with his Lord February 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Les was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, Joyce Jeannoutout Stephens, his mother and father James and Cleavia Stephens, his brother Glenn Stephens, and sister Maydene McCoy. Les is survived by his children, Hugh Stephens (his wife Susan) of Houston Texas, Greg Stephens (his wife Janet) of Morrison, Colorado, and Vicki Parrott (her husband Ken) of Houston Texas; grandchildren, Matthew Stephens Parrott (wife Tiffany) of Montgomery Texas, Karen Christine Brashear (husband Price) of Dallas Texas, and Crystal Poppleton (husband Daniel) of Denver Colorado; great-grandchildren, Jackson Kenneth Parrott, Logan Thomas Parrott, Arthur Price Brashear V, Dale Hudson Brashear, Sydney Joyce Brashear, Danielle Poppleton, and Drake Poppleton. Les is also survived by his brother Paul Stephens, his sister Sharon Matlock, and numerous nieces and nephews. After serving in the US Army Air Corps during WWII, Les graduated from his beloved University of Nebraska. After graduation, the majority of Les's working career was spent in the field of exploration with Humble Oil and Refining Company, Exxon Company USA, and Esso Interamerica as a Geologist and Geophysical Scientist. While enjoying a successful career, Les remained completely dedicated to his family. The treasured time Les spent at home with Joyce, their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren was his passion. Les and Joyce were always a fundamental part of their lives, and their presence and direction was instrumental to all. Les enjoyed the game of golf and was a member of Champions Golf Club in Houston Texas for many years. Les's work took him all over the world, and his experiences and travel provided a wealth of great stories that he often shared with friends and family. Les's love of science, his natural curiosity, and interest in learning continued every day of his life. After retiring Les continued to enjoy traveling with friends as well as family to Italy, France. Turkey and Argentina having fun, enjoying great wine, and of course always learning. On Les's behalf our family wishes to express our deepest appreciation to the staff of The Conservatory, Woodglen Court and Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their love, caring and support shown to Les during these past years. Our family would also like to convey Les's deep affection to the many close friends he made both at The Conservatory and Woodglen Court. Memorial Services will be held at Klein Funeral Home, Saturday March 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM.