Home

POWERED BY

Services
Veterans Funeral Services
10567 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX 77038
(281) 272-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Sumrall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Sumrall


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester Sumrall Obituary
Lester Sumrall
1927-2020
Lester Loleate Sumrall, Jr, native of Aransas Pass, Texas, was born December 2, 1927, and passed away March 30, 2020, in The Woodlands. He joined the US Navy January 2, 1945, at the young age of 17 years and one month to defend his country in WWII, serving on the USS Bagley in the South Pacific. He continued to serve his country in the Naval Reserves, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer in 1987. He began his career in education with Houston ISD in 1957, coaching at Marshall Jr High, then serving as Vice Principal at Deady Jr High, and finally, Asst Superintendent for the district before retiring in 1989.
His final thoughts were of his children and those who preceded him in death: his beloved wife, Janice, and his cherished mother, Hazel.
Les was a loving father to Randy, Jess, Kerry, Danny, Kevin, Christian, Eric, Jared, Daren, and their spouses. He was very proud of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Despite their large number, he never forgot a birthday.
The family wishes to thank Felicia, Debra, and Stuart who watched over Les as guardian angels in his final days.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -