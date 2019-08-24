|
Letty Antoinette Mary Harrington
1962-2019
Letty was born on June 14, 1962 in Winnipeg, Canada, the third of five children to Dutch-born parents Jacoba and Jozef Weevers. After leaving home, she moved to California and met and married William Hart (dec. 1993). Their children, Nicholas and Robyn, were born in Texas.
For many years Letty supported her children with a variety of jobs while putting herself through college. Letty led by example. She was a hard worker with integrity, compassion, and tenacity. Her crowning professional achievement was as President of American Art Resources.
Letty married Steve Harrington on July 26, 1997, merging their four children into one family: Heather 14, Nick 13, Kori 12, and Robyn 11. Letty's shining achievement is that all of their children have grown up to be passionate, successful adults. All remain very close. She was blessed with several grandchildren, whom she adored.
Letty was an avid Texans fan, genealogist, photographer, cemetery preservationist, live music fan, band manager, videographer and was active in charitable events for the homeless.
Letty's unbridled laughter and deep love will be missed. She is survived by: husband Steve; mother Jacoba; siblings Paul, Mike, Bert, and Connie; children Heather, Nick, Kori, and Robyn; grandchildren Gage, Lyla, Dexter, Jordyn and Addisyn.
Letty passed peacefully, surrounded by family on August 16, 2019. A celebration of life will take place at her home on Sunday September 1 at 2 pm. Contact family for details. Donations to Houston Food Bank in lieu of flowers.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019