Levi Moss Jr.1938-2020Levi Moss Jr., born Oct. 9, 1938, was the 2nd generation owner and operator of Baker-Jones Co (HVAC) in Third Ward. He was born in Beaumont, TX and was raised in Jeanerette, LA.He came to Houston and finished high school at Jack Yates before working the business full time. Levi married Barbara Little, and they had three boys. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Moss, his sons Robert (Renetta), Ronald (Phyllis) and Ramon, and his grandchildren, Rashanna, Justin and Blake. Levi will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 30th at St Mary of the Purification Catholic Church at 3006 Rosedale St., Houston, TX 77004. 9:30am Rosary & 10:00am Funeral Mass. Social distancing & attendance limitations strictly enforced. "