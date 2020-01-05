|
|
Lewis Riley Tyra
1932-2019
Lewis Riley Tyra, age 87, of George Town, Texas passed away on Sunday December 29, 2019. Lewis was born September 5, 1932 in Houston, Texas.
Lewis attended Stephen F. Austin High School and University of Houston. He enjoyed boat racing, fishing, hunting, and ranching. He worked at Santa Rosa TV Repair and Diamond Alkali. Lewis was the owner of Tycam Engineering and co-owned Tyra Rentals, Inc. with his brother. He also worked with his dad in land development.
Lewis is preceded in death by his parents; Lewis O, and Mary Mozelle Tyra.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cherie Tyra, daughters; Linda Pitts and husband Kelly, Sandi May and husband David, Robin Stringer and husband Carl, son; Lewis R. Tyra Jr. and wife Pat, step-son; Frank Kendrick and wife Pam, step-daughter, Charlyn Josey and husband Greg, brother; Richard N. Tyra and wife Roberta, grandchildren; Kelly Ryan Pitts and wife Kim, Allison Stringer, Lewis R. Tyra III (Trey) and wife Allison, Andrea Tyra, James David May, Jr., Melanie May, Lauren Josey, Linton Kendrick and Logan Kendrick, and four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Lewis will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, TX 77023. A funeral service will occur Monday, January 6, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. A committal service will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. Following the committal service a reception will be provided in Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home's Holland Hall.
Pallbearers will be Lewis R. Tyra, III, Kelly Ryan Pitts, James David May, Jr., Linton Kendrick, Larry LaBauve, and Richard N. Tyra, Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers; Joe Meyer, Kirk Kendrick, Irvin Horton, and Bill Mackey.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020