Leal Funeral Home
11123 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX 77079
(713) 532-6939
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leal Funeral Home
11123 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX 77079
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
Leal Funeral Home
11123 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX 77079
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:45 AM
Leal Funeral Home
11123 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX 77079
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn cemetery
1015 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX
Lia Presta


1928 - 2019
Lia Presta Obituary
Lia Ines Presta
1928-2019
Sunrise: May 22, 1928
Sunset: August 29, 2019

Lia was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her 4 children: Guillermo, Sr., Claudio, Robert, Sharon Presta. 7 Grandchildren: Guillermo, Jr., Michelle, Bryan, Christina, Lia, Anahi, Sophia. 7 Great Grandchildren: Giovanni, Gabriella, Giangelo, Destiny, Dominic, Donovan, Emma.
Born in Andacollo Nuequen, Argentina. Following her husband Oscar she immigrated to the United States in 1966. She was married 50 years before widowed in 2000.
Lia Ines dedicated her life to her family. She enjoyed a life long craft as a seamstress and worked for over 35 years at the Omni.
She leaves behind a legacy and compassion to her family her friends and all who knew her! Lia Ines Presta will be forever loved and greatfully missed by everyone she knew.
Thank you one last time. We love you. We miss you. May you rest in eternal peace.

The viewing is Friday, September 6, 2019 at Leal funeral home. Address is 11123 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77079.
1:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Rosary at 7:30 PM

Funeral is Saturday, September 7, 2019. Procession at 10:45 AM to Woodlawn cemetery Interment at 11:00 1015 Antoine Dr., Houston, TX 77055
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019
