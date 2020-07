Libby "Bebe" Reingold Herzog1922-2020Libby "Bebe" Reingold Herzog, 97, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 20, 2020 at The Village of Meyerland. She was born on August 6, 1922 in Houston, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton Herzog and son, Barry Herzog. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra "Sandy" Herzog. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice . Please visit www.JewishFuneralsUSA.com for more information.