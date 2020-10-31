Lida Mae Evans
1930-2020
Mrs. Lida Mae (Roberson) Evans, 90 of Anderson, passed away Wednesday, October 28th in Houston. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 am, Saturday, October 31st at Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson, followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Houston National Cemetery, Tuesday, November 3rd at 10:45 am. Rev. Richard Lamb will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
Left to cherish these and other memories are sons and daughters-in-law David and Annie Evans, Douglas and Darlene Evans and Mark and Leigh Evans; daughters and son-in-law Deba Hill and Janet and Charles Cook; 11 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold L. Evans; five siblings and a granddaughter.
You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com
.