1/1
Lida Mae Evans
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lida Mae Evans
1930-2020
Mrs. Lida Mae (Roberson) Evans, 90 of Anderson, passed away Wednesday, October 28th in Houston. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 am, Saturday, October 31st at Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson, followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Houston National Cemetery, Tuesday, November 3rd at 10:45 am. Rev. Richard Lamb will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
Left to cherish these and other memories are sons and daughters-in-law David and Annie Evans, Douglas and Darlene Evans and Mark and Leigh Evans; daughters and son-in-law Deba Hill and Janet and Charles Cook; 11 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold L. Evans; five siblings and a granddaughter.
You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Interment
10:45 AM
Houston National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
NOBLES FUNERAL CHAPEL - NAVASOTA
402 EAST BLACKSHEAR ST
Navasota, TX 77868
(936) 825-7776
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NOBLES FUNERAL CHAPEL - NAVASOTA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 30, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 30, 2020
She was a kind & and loving lady and I love the way she said my name. I will miss her. Love and Prayers to the family. -- Carole
Carole Griffin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved