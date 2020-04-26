Home

Claire Brothers Funeral Home
7901 Hillcroft Avenue
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 271-7250
Lida Plexco


1929 - 2020
Lida Plexco Obituary
Lida Dee Moore Plexco
1929-2020
LIDA DEE MOORE PLEXCO, 90, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born in Zephyr, Texas on September 14, 1929. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Plexco and son-in-law Louis Gonzales, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William Jerry Plexco, and her son Michael Jerry Plexco. Lida had four siblings, who have also passed away: James Moore, Ray Moore, Bessie Naomi and Vida Bee Weiskopf. Lida greatly enjoyed travelling with her husband, reading, shopping, her dogs, and socializing with friends and family. She attended Brownwood High School, & in her youth she enjoyed skating, she volunteered as a hospital candy striper, and worked as a secretary at Foley's Department Stores. On April 2, 1948, she & Jerry were married in Oklahoma City. They later lived in Germany for a few years while Jerry was serving in the Army. In 1966 they bought a lovely ranch home in Westbury, where they raised their family. Jerry Plexco was the Financial VP of Foley's Department Stores and Lida enjoyed attending many social events including the Mayor's Consular Ball each year. Lida remained cheerful and active towards the end of her life despite many health problems, multiple hip replacements, and Alzheimer's disease. Her quiet, pleasant demeanor will forever be missed by her remaining family. She has been reunited with her husband, son, brothers and sisters and her parents in Heaven. A private service will be held at Forest Park Lawndale next week. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
