Lillian Lee Lege

Bourgeois

1940-2020

Mrs. Lillian Lee Lege Bourgeois passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She passed away peacefully with her loving family surrounded by her side.There will be a viewing from 8:00 to 9:30am followed by a rosary on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:am at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church 6220 LaSalette, 77021. The burial mass will begin at 10:00am at the Church following the rosary. Reverend Fr. Evaristus Chukwu, officiating. The interment will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens. RSVP for services at 832.884.4841



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store