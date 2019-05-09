Lillian Frances Hood

1928-2019

Lillian Frances Lindley Hood was born in Fort Worth, Texas on April 21, 1928 and passed away in Kingwood, Texas on May 7, 2019 at the age of 91. She was the only child of James Turner Lindley and Florence Williams Lindley. She was raised in San Angelo, Texas where she graduated from San Angelo High School and San Angelo Junior College. She received her B.B.A. degree from Sul Ross University in 1948 and her M.Ed. degree from Texas Technological University in 1951.

She married her college sweetheart, Samuel Lester Hood of Pearland, Texas, on August 25, 1950, in a Fort Worth garden ceremony. She is survived by daughter Lu Ann Hood Schmidt, son-in-law Gary Thomas Schmidt, granddaughter Jennifer Ann Schmidt, granddaughter Dr. Kathryn Schmidt Wright and her husband Alph Stone Wright III, and two great-grandsons Samuel Thomas Wright and Benjamin Daniel Wright.

She taught twenty-five years in Texas public schools, including Seminole and McCamey School Districts, and Tom Green and Ector County Schools.

Her hobby was genealogy. She held membership in the Humble Area Genealogical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, and National Society Colonial Daughters of the Seventeenth Century. She was a sixth-generation Texan, and her ancestors arrived in Hunt County as early as 1844.

She was a life-long Methodist, descendent of a long line of early circuit-riding ministers. She was a member of Strawbridge United Methodist Church in Kingwood where she was active in the Crusaders Class and the XYZ Senior Activity Group.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Strawbridge United Methodist Church on May 11, 2019 at 10:30 Memorials may be sent to Strawbridge United Methodist Church, or to a . Published in Houston Chronicle on May 9, 2019