|
|
Lillian Carol Lilly
1930-2019
Services for Mrs. Lillian Carol (Hill) Lilly, 88, of Nacogdoches, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Cason Monk-Metcalf Sunset Chapel. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Lilly was born December 17, 1930 and died Friday, December 13, 2019, in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Home, Nacogdoches, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019