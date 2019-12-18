Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors
5400 North Street
Nacogdoches, TX 75965
(936) 564-7333
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors
5400 North Street
Nacogdoches, TX 75965
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors
5400 North Street
Nacogdoches, TX 75965
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Lilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Lilly


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Lilly Obituary
Lillian Carol Lilly
1930-2019
Services for Mrs. Lillian Carol (Hill) Lilly, 88, of Nacogdoches, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Cason Monk-Metcalf Sunset Chapel. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Lilly was born December 17, 1930 and died Friday, December 13, 2019, in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Home, Nacogdoches, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -