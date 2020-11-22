Lillian Doris
Ambriz Price
1934-2020
Lillian Doris Ambriz Price passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born on July 25, 1934 to Rudy and Dora Ambriz. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Rudy Ambriz Jr.
Lillian graduated from Jeff Davis High School in Houston and was voted Most Popular in her senior class. She attended the University of Houston where she met her husband Hollis Glynn Price. While at UH they both participated in Frontier Fiesta. They remained avid supporters of the UH Cougars throughout their lives and were football and basketball season ticket holders for many years. They were involved in the UH alumni association and The Cougar Cookers, and were happy when Frontier Fiesta was revived at the university.
Lillian was a loving and supportive mother to her three children. She was quick to volunteer to be a room mother, Scout Leader, carpooler, costume maker or fundraiser. She encouraged her children in their many activities. As her children grew up, Lillian opened her home to all of their friends and there was always a group hanging out in the kitchen or sleeping over. In later years she was an active "Grandmom" to her 3 grandchildren and enjoyed taking them on "adventures" to museums, the zoo, the circus, movies and parks. These adventures always ended with a special souvenir or meal.
Lillian greatly enjoyed family trips and get togethers. She and her family have many memories of the annual Price family Christmas parties, fishing trips to East Texas, summer vacations at the 7A Ranch in Wimberley, sunny weeks at the beach house in Surfside, cross country road trips and relaxing vacations in Kauai. Family birthdays were often celebrated at one of Lillian's favorite Mexican food restaurants with lots of laughter and many margaritas.
Lillian never met a person she could not strike up a conversation with. She will be remembered and missed by many.
Lillian is preceded in death by her husband Hollis. She is survived by her children Kathy Price Westmoreland, Hollis Price Jr. and Laura Price Evans and by her grandchildren Megan Westmoreland (fiancé Will Fifer), Shannon Westmoreland (husband Chester Rose) and Jackson Evans. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews and extended family members that she was so fond of.
The family would like to thank the staff at Belmont Village at West University for their loving care of Lillian during her last years.
Due to COVID-19 private services will be held at Forest Park Lawndale and a celebration of Lillian's life will be held at a later date. You may visit www.dignitymemorial.com
to view photos or leave a message for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center (designate Cancer Research) or to The University of Houston Foundation.