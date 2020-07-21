1/1
Lillian Ragsdale
1934 - 2020
Lillian Steinhauser Ragsdale
1934-2020
Lillian Steinhauser Ragsdale, born May 8, 1934, died on July 20, 2020 after many decades of suffering from RA. After graduating from Lamar High School, she worked at the Prudential Insurance Company for a few years, after which she married and focused on provided a home for her husband and three children.
Her main hobbies were reading and needlework. She was known by her friends as the one with the library, the principal subjects being history, religions and cultures. Her 3,000 book library will be given to charities.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Lillie Steinhauser, and survived by her brothers Ervin Steinhauser II and Kenneth Wayne Steinhauser, husband Ralph, children Michael, Kenneth and Peter, and grandchildren Melissa and Catherine Ragsdale.
Cremation is being handled by Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery. A niche plate will be installed in the Botanical Gardens. No services are planned. Donations may be made to Wounded Warriors and the Red Cross.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 21, 2020.
