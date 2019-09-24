|
|
Lillie Sue Knekow
1930-2019
Sue passed away on September 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Vera Sartor and her four brothers. She is survived by her husband, Lee, children; Linda, Michael, Robert and Kenny and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26 from 4-8pm. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 27 at 1pm with graveside to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019