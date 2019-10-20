|
|
Lilly Griffin Hopcus
1938-2019
Lilly ("Dolly") Griffin Hopcus, age 81, went to be with her Lord and savior on August 24, 2019 after a long and hard battle with diabetes and kidney failure.
Mom was born in Houston, Texas on January 26, 1938 to the late Wilbur Ambrose Griffin and Annie Mae (Wertz) Griffin.
Mom loved to watch old westerns, listen to oldie country music, was an avid reader and had a green thumb when it came to gardening.
Mom is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved daughter Cheryl Hopcus and her sisters, Virginia Ryan, Mary Rose Hillebrand, Geraldine Harris, Marjorie Farris and Wilburene Saunders.
Mom is survived by daughter Jo Finnorn and special son-in-law Bill, son Gregory Hopcus, grandchildren Daniel Hopcus, Aimee Finnorn Currie (Brad), William Finnorn, Rachel Finnorn and precious great-granddaughter Olivia DeCastro. Also, survived by many special nieces and nephews.
Graveside services in celebration of Mom's life will be held at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway at 10:30am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019